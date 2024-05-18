Naxalite Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Chhattisgarh

Sukma: Continuing the offensive against the Naxalites, securuty forces gunned down a Naxal during an encounter in Sukma district of Bastar division of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, an official said.

It is learnt that the encounter broke out between DRG (District Reserve Guard) soldiers and Naxalites early in the morning in the forest of Tetrai Tolnai in Sukma. In the encounter, DRG soldiers killed a Naxalite while an unknown number of Naxalites fled under the cover of the forest, Sukma SP Kiran Chavan said. Following the encounter, an intensive search operation is being conducted in the forest area to nab the fleeing Naxalites, he added.

The killing of the Naxalite comes a day after the security forces destroyed major hideouts of Naxalites in the forests of Kodomali, Ichradi, Gariba and Sahabinkachhar villages of Gariaband. The soldiers also recovered three IEDs from the forest of Shobha police station adjacent to the border of Gariaband and Odisha.

Earlier on Tuesday, a new camp of security forces was opened in Mohandi village of Naxal-affected Abujhmad. Mohandi village is situated under Orchha block, Kohkameta tehsil and police station Kohkameta area. With the opening of new camps, the security forces are eyeing a two-pronged advantage. While on one hand, anti-Naxal operations are being scaled up, on the other hand, people of villages 5 kilometers around the camp are expected to start getting basic facilities like roads, water, electricity, schools, hospitals. Pertinently, on Monday, three Naxalites, including two females, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district.