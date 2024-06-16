'Ramoji Rao Fostered Innovation and Professionalism': Senior Journalists Pay Homage To Media Mogul

Bengaluru : Journalists who worked in ETV Kannada have mourned the death of media mogul Ramoji Rao, the founder of Eenadu and Ramoji Group. The program was conducted at the Bangalore Press Club on Sunday. They paid homage and recalled the moments spent with Ramoji Rao. The speakers recalled his achievements and his advocacy for professionalism.

Senior journalist Ramakrishna Upadhyaya said, "Ramoji Rao Sir was really 'Annadata' for all of us. He was the first in the private media to have done a program like 'Annadata' for farmers. He was successful in many fields from pickles to media sectors. Ramoji Rao sir was monitoring media regularly. I am proud to have worked on their team. Ramoji sir held a meeting every three months and personally conducted all the inspections", the senior journalist recalled.

Senior journalist Narendra Puppala said, "I was happy to work with Ramoji Rao sir for a decade. Even under the pressure of the industry, Ramoji sir did not neglect the news and media. Life is a journey. We are all happy to have travelled with Ramoji Sir."

Senior journalist Sivashankar said that Ramoji Rao sir had given priority to social values. "For that reason, the news on the ETV was trustworthy and credible. Some of the advertisements were rejected for the cause of social commitment. Ramoji sir liked loyalty and loyalists," he said.

Senior journalist Radhika Rani said that they got a life lesson in Ramoji Film City and that Ramoji Rao Sir's encouragement was unforgettable. Senior journalist Sameevullah said that Ramoji Rao sir is a good example of innovation and experiment, referring to his ventures in cinema and TV channels. "Ramoji sir was an ambitious dreamer," he said.

ETV Bharat Bengaluru Bureau chief Somashekhar Kavachoor said that Ramoji Rao sir was concerned about media ethics and his entire media company was infused with quality journalism. He was successful in all his efforts.