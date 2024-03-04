Janhvi Kapoor's Picture with 'OG Mr & Mrs Mahi' Is Breaking the Internet

Hyderabad: Janhvi Kapoor will soon be seen in sports drama Mr and Mrs Mahi and the actor couldn't hold her excitement when she met Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's prewedding festivities. The actor recently shared a string of pictures from Ambanis' bash in Jamnagar, Gujarat. In the one wherein she is seen posing with Dhoni and Sakshi has taken internet by storm.

The event, attended by various celebrities, was a lavish affair filled with joy. Janhvi's Instagram post offered a glimpse into the glitz and glamour of the celebration, featuring candid and glamorous shots. Among the highlights were photos with MS Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi Dhoni, as well as with her father, Boney Kapoor, and sister, Khushi Kapoor. Janhvi also included pictures with her rumored beau, Shikhar Pahariya.

Captioning her photo dump with a spotlight on her picture with Dhoni and Sakshi, Janhvi wrote, "With the OG Mr & Mrs Mahi 🙌 🏏 Plus some special mems 💕." Soon after she shared the post, Janhvi's fans went berserk and flooded her comment section with heart and fire emojis.

The festivities concluded with a grand event named Hastakhshar, drawing a large crowd, including Bollywood and Hollywood stars. On the second day, the Bollywood Khans and Ram Charan entertained everyone with a lively performance on the song Naacho Naacho (Naatu Naatu), incorporating iconic poses from their films.

Looking ahead, Janhvi Kapoor has an exciting lineup of projects, including the Telugu film Devara alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan, set for release in October. She also has Telugu projects with Jr NTR and Ram Charan, a Tamil film with Suriya, and Hindi films like Mr and Mrs Mahi and Ulajh. Additionally, she teams up with Varun Dhawan in Karan Johar's Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari.