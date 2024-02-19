'She Feels Blessed': Boney Kapoor Opens up on Janhvi's next with Ram Charan and Suriya

Hyderabad: Boney Kapoor has confirmed the rife reports of Janhvi Kapoor bagging films with Ram Charan and Suriya. She will be starring alongside Ram Charan in her second Telugu project. The filmmaker ended all speculation by stating that Janhvi has officially signed on for the upcoming project with director Buchi Babu Sana, known for his work on Uppena.

Currently, Janhvi is busy shooting for Devara with Jr NTR, directed by Koratala Siva. While speaking to a digital platform, Boney expressed his daughter's enthusiasm for her work in Telugu cinema, mentioning her admiration for both Jr NTR and Ram Charan. He hopes her collaborations with these actors, as well as an upcoming project with Suriya in Tamil, will bring her more opportunities.

"These two boys (Ram Charan and Jr NTR) are doing very well. She has been watching a lot of Telugu films, and she feels blessed to work with them. Hopefully, the films will work, and she will get more work. She will also act with Suriya soon. My wife (Sridevi) acted in multiple languages, I hope my daughter does the same," Boney told the webloid.

Reflecting on his experiences shooting films in Hyderabad, Boney reminisced about the city's evolution over the years. He once considered buying a home there for Sridevi, given her extensive work in the region. However, he now finds it difficult to revisit those memories, noting the changes in the city's landscape and his own emotional attachment.

In addition to her Telugu and Tamil ventures, Janhvi has projects lined up in Hindi cinema, including Mr and Mrs Mahi and Ulajh. While the official announcement for Ram Charan's next project is still pending, fans eagerly anticipate further updates.