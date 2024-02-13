Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor Sweat It out Together at Gym - See Pic

Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor Engage Together in Training Session - See Pics

Actors Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor were seen working out together under the guidance of their pilates trainer Namrata Purahot. Ananya and Sara shared the training session on social media.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor are redefining the concept of togetherness through their joint workouts under the guidance of pilates trainer Namrata Purohit. The trio recently engaged in a training session where they displayed various exercises and radiated distinctive energy. Expressing their appreciation for their trainer, Ananya and Sara shared the session on their social media handles.

On Tuesday, pilates trainer Namrata shared a boomerang on her Instagram Story, showcasing all three of them doing the same exercise. Along with the boomerang, she wrote, "3 different vibes, 3 different music choices, 3 different favourite exercises, 1 me going mad haha." She further expressed her admiration, stating, "Haha love these 3 beauties."Ananya reshared Namrata's post on her IG Story and dropped three monkey emojis. Sara too reshared her post and wrote, "That's coz there's only you."

The celebrity fitness trainer also posted a couple of pictures of the three actors on Instagram, and wrote, "A still from their warm up today! Love the expressions." Ananya and Janhvi were dressed in black shorts and black tops, while Sara was seen sporting green shorts paired with a multi-colored top.

Talking about their professional endeavours, Sara Ali Khan is currently preparing for the release of her two movies, Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan. Ananya, on the other hand, was recently seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Meanwhile, Janhvi has Mr. & Mrs. Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao, lined up for her next project.

