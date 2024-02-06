Janhvi Kapoor Gives Shoutout to Anshula Kapoor for Her Moving Speech in Memory of Late Mother

Hyderabad: Janhvi Kapoor shares a close bond with her half-siblings Anshula Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. Taking to social media, Janhvi shared a video of Anshula speaking at an event about her late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor. Janhvi gave a shoutout to Anshula for delivering moving and inspirational words, remembering her mother who died of cancer in 2012.

Mona's birthday falls on February 3, and this year the date coincided with the commencement of Spoken Fest 2024. A day later, on World Cancer Day 2024, Anshula gave a moving speech at the festival. Remembering her mother, Anshula spoke about life learnings and how her mother would always prioritise happiness above all. As she talks, Arjun is seen capturing her on the phone while wiping his tears. After she completes the speech, Anshula is seen walking towards Arjun, and the siblings share a warm hug as they try to control their feelings and find solace in each other's arms.

Soon after Anshula and Arjun shared the video on Instagram, Janhvi left multiple red heart emojis in the comment section. She also shared Anshula's video on her Instagram Stories and began her affectionate note with a "Love you," followed by a red heart emoji. Lauding Anshula for speaking on a sensitive subject like her mother and talking about cancer, Janhvi wrote, "You have taken everything and made it sunshine, in a way that only you can do."

Arjun Kapoor recently shared an emotional posy on his mother's birth anniversary. In a picture shared by the actor, his mother gracefully plays the sitar. Alongside the image, Arjun expressed heartfelt words, "Happy Birthday to our everything. She would have turned sixty today, radiating joy and spreading happiness as she always did... Love you, Maa, until we reunite, as you always say, Rab Rakha."

For unversed, Mona Shourie's life was tragically cut short on March 25, 2012, due to multiple organ failures following a prolonged battle with cancer and hypertension. Arjun and Anshula are the children of Boney Kapoor with his former wife Mona, while Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are his daughters with the late superstar Sridevi whom he married in 1996.