T20 WC 2024 | Ponting Says Pant’s Comeback Nothing Short of Spectacular, Backs Him for T20 World Cup

Hyderabad: Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting has praised Rishabh Pant for his brilliant comeback from injury in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

After suffering a car accident in December 2022, Pant returned to competitive action in this IPL for Delhi Capitals. The accident was severe and there were questions over his return to the action. However, Pant returned to the fold in style as he amassed 446 runs with an average of 40.54 and a strike rate of 155.4. Also, he made an entry to India’s squad for the T20 World Cup courtesy of his performance in the IPL.

Ponting praised the return from Pant saying his comeback was absolutely brilliant. “It's been nothing short of spectacular, to be honest. I spent a few months with him in the middle of the IPL last year, which was only sort of three or four months after his accident,” Ponting told The ICC Review.

“And I had grave fears then that he would never play the game again. What he'd been through psychologically, but what he'd been through physically. At that stage, he still couldn't walk. He was on crutches. And I remember saying to him, what do you think about next season? He just looked at me and said, don't worry, I'll be right. And he's looked after himself incredibly well.”

“The Delhi Capitals franchise has done a great job looking after him. Patrick Farhart has been his physio. He's done a great job with him as well.”

With the gloves in his hand, Pant claimed 16 dismissals behind the wickets throughout the season. Ponting remarked that Pant’s wicketkeeping was a concern before the start of the tournament.

“No one had real concerns about his batting, because of how good he is and how dynamic he is with the bat. But with his wicket-keeping, and having to squat every ball for 14 games in a row, there were certainly some concerns there," he concluded.