ETV Bharat / state

Punjab and Haryana HC Acquits Dera Chief Ram Rahim in Ranjit Singh Murder Case

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 28, 2024, 12:17 PM IST

In 2021, Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim was convicted of murdering former Dera manager Ranjit Singh in Kurukshetra in 2002. This apart, the Dera chief is also convicted of murdering a journalist 16 years ago and raping two sadhvis.

Punjab and Haryana HC Acquits Dera Chief Ram Rahim in Ranjit Singh Murder Case
Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim (ETV Bharat/ File)

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday acquitted Dera Sacha Sauda (DSS) chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in the murder case of former DSS manager Ranjit Singh.

The Dera chief was also convicted in the rape of sadhvis and murder case of journalist Ram Chander Chhatarpati. He had challenged all the verdicts before the high court earlier.

On October 18, 2021, the special CBI court of Panchkula convicted him in the murder of Ranjit Singh and ordered him life imprisonment. Ranjit Singh was shot dead by four miscreants in 2002 under the alleged instructions of the Dera chief in Khanpur Koliya village of Kurukshetra. Two of the miscreants are still unidentified.

According to the CBI court, Ranjit Singh was killed because the Dera chief suspected him of being behind the circulation of an anonymous letter exposing the sexual abuse of women disciples at the Dera.

The CBI had said that Ranjit Singh was summoned to the Dera in June 2002 when the contents of the letter surfaced. He was threatened with dire consequences but Ranjit Singh refused to apologise saying he had done nothing wrong.

Also, the Dera chief was ordered a 20-year sentence for raping two sadhvis. In 2019, Ram Rahim and three others were convicted of murdering journalist Chander Chhatrapati 16 years ago.

Read more

  1. Rape Convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Can’t Be Granted Parole Without Permission: HC To Haryana Government
  2. Ram Rahim runs behind horse holding its leash at Barnawa Dera Ashram in UP
  3. Dera Chief Ram Rahim out on month long parole, seventh time in 30 months

TAGGED:

HC ACQUITS DERA CHIEFPUNJAB AND HARYANA HIGH COURTMURDERING FORMER DERA MANAGERDERA CHIEF ACQUITTED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Exclusive | 'Confident We Will Get over 40 LS Seats in Maharashtra': Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Exclusive | 'INDIA Bloc Wave in Country; Will Win All 14 Seats in Jharkhand': CM Champai Soren

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.