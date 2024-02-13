Sara Ali Khan starrer Ae Watan Mere Watan to release on THIS date

The makers of the upcoming film Ae Watan Mere Watan dropped the release date of the film. The film is headlined by Sara Ali Khan and had been bankrolled by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra.

Hyderabad: Prime Video announced the release date of Ae Watan Mere Watan on World Radio Day with a motion poster showcasing Sara's voice as Usha imploring the country to unite against the British Raj via a clandestine radio. The Sara Ali Khan-starring film Ae Watan Mere Watan will begin streaming on Prime Video on March 21, the makers said on Tuesday. The Hindi film, billed as a historical thriller drama, is directed by Kannan Iyer and based on a narrative he co-wrote with Darab Farooqui.

Ae Watan Mere Watan is a Dharmatic Entertainment production bankrolled by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. According to the filmmakers, the film, set during the Quit India Movement in 1942, is a fictional story inspired by freedom fighter Usha Mehta. Aparna Purohit, Prime Video's Director of Originals for India and Southeast Asia, described the film as a "homage to the innumerable indomitable heroes" whose sacrifices marked India's march to independence.

"The narrative moved us deeply, and we felt compelled to bring it to life. Ae Watan Mere Watan strengthens our long-standing partnership with Dharmatic Entertainment and demonstrates our shared dedication to create tales that are not just entertaining and engaging, but also have a strong emotional core," Purohit said in a statement.

Johar described Ae Watan Mere Watan as a dream project. "At Dharmatic Entertainment, we have always taken delight in telling heartfelt stories, and Ae Watan Mere Watan exemplifies this. Kannan and Darab have taken inspiration from a poignant point of India's history and woven a rich story with a strong emotional core that is further enriched by Sara's exceptional portrayal of a young revolutionary," Johar added.

Ae Watan Mere Watan will also be available on the streaming platform in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada dubs. The film's cast includes Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O' Neil, and Anand Tiwari, as well as a special guest appearance by Emraan Hashmi.

