Celebs Attend Mr and Mrs Mahi Screening, Rumoured Lovebirds Khushi Kapoor-Vedang Raina Grab Eyeballs

Mr & Mrs Mahi special screening (Video source: ANI)

Hyderabad: A special screening of the highly anticipated film Mr & Mrs Mahi, featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, was held in Mumbai's Juhu on Monday evening. Several celebrities including Karan Johar, Boney Kapoor, and Neha Dhupia, among others, graced the event. However, it was Khushi Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina, who stole the spotlight with their stylish arrival.

Janhvi Kapoor, known for her impeccable fashion sense, once again turned heads with her stunning promotional looks for Mr & Mrs Mahi. At the special screening, she opted for a shimmery blue bodysuit top with 'Mahi 06' written on it, which she paired with denim cargo pants and purple sneakers.

Her sister, Khushi Kapoor, also made a striking impression as she arrived at the event with Vedang Raina, her co-star from The Archies. The couple's twinning black outfits added to their glamour quotient. While Khushi wore a chic black dress, Vedang sported a black collared T-shirt paired with blue jeans.

The screening also saw a host of other celebrities in attendance, including Boman Irani, Aparshakti Khurana, Kusha Kapila, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Dhanashree Verma, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Anshula Kapoor, Karan Tacker, and Zarina Wahab.

The film, produced by Karan Johar and directed by Sharan Sharma, is a romantic sports drama that promises to captivate audiences when it hits theatres on May 31. With its intriguing storyline and talented lead cast, Mr & Mrs Mahi is generating significant buzz in the film industry.