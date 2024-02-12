Watch: Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Others Add Glam to Neha Dhupia's House Party

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia is a popular figure in the film business. She recently held a party at her Mumbai resident which was graced by the who's who of Bollywood. Several Bollywood superstars graced the house party from Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kartik Aaryan, Malaika Arora to many more celebs attended the celebration.

Arriving for the party, Ananya Panday was spotted posing with Karan Johar. Both picked an all-black attire. Riteish Deshmukh wore a colourful t-shirt, while Kartik Aaryan opted for a blue t-shirt and white trousers. Malaika Arora, on the other hand, arrived dressed in a flowy white shirt paired with black leather boots. Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, Vidya Balan, her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, Konkona Sensharma, and others also attended the party.

Apart from R. Balki, Saiyami Kher, Yuvraj Singh, Chunky Panday and his wife Bhavana Pandey, Maniesh Paul, Sunny Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor, and others were also spotted coming at Neha Dhupia's house party.

On the professional front, Neha is preparing for the sixth season of her chat show No Filter Neha. It has also been revealed that Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday are in talks to appear in the next season. According to a statement, the upcoming season will focus on video content.

Talking about it, Neha said, "I'm excited to reintroduce the sixth season of 'No Filter Neha' in a novel video format with JioTV. This season, with eight episodes showcasing major individuals from Indian cinema, promises to be even more fascinating. Prepare yourself for honest and unedited chats that provide a glimpse into the glamourous world of the film industry."

Several celebs appear on 'No Filter Neha' and engage in a lively conversation with the actor. Meanwhile, she will star in the international film Blue 52. The multinational initiative is directed by Egyptian director Ali El Arabi.