Janhvi Kapoor to Join Suriya in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Karna? Deets inside

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : Jan 28, 2024, 5:11 PM IST

Updated : Jan 28, 2024, 5:23 PM IST

Janhvi Kapoor is reported to be collaborating with Suriya for the first time in the film Karna, based on Hindu mythology. The period drama is helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Hyderabad: Suriya and director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra are poised to work on a project based on the Mahabharata figure Karna from Hindu mythology. Now, the latest buzz is that Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor is slated to join the cast alongside Suriya, who will play the titular character. The pre-production of the film is now underway.

According to recent speculations, Janhvi Kapoor has been cast as the film's leading heroine, opposite Suriya for the first time. Furthermore, the Mahabharata-based film will be a pan-Indian production with two parts. The highly talked about film has been mounted on a huge budget.

Furthermore, the Dhadhak actor is soon going to make her Telugu debut this year in the Jr NTR film Devara, directed by Koratala Siva. The film stars Janhvi as the lead character of Thangam, with Saif Ali Khan as the primary antagonist. According to reports, the film was originally scheduled to be released this year on April 5, but has been postponed due to awaiting work on the film's visual effects. Moreover, Janhvi is slated to appear in two more films this year, one of which is Mr. & Mrs. Mahi and the other is Ulajh.

Talking about Suriya, earlier this month, the actor sent a tweet indicating that he has concluded the shooting for his film Kanguva, directed by Siva and billed to be a massive period film. The film is reported to be one of the most expensive Tamil films ever filmed, and it is set to be released in multiple languages throughout the world. The film stars an ensemble cast, including Bobby Deol and Disha Patani, who make their Tamil debut. Furthermore, Suriya is going to collaborate with director Sudha Kongara on their upcoming project, which will include Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya Nazim, and Vijay Varma.

