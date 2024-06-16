ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Minister Suresh Gopi, Who Called Indira Gandhi 'Mother of India', Lavishes More Praise on Her, Says She Is...

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Updated : 21 hours ago

Actor-turned politician Suresh Gopi, who won BJP its maiden Lok Sabha seat in Kerala in 2024 polls, clarified his Saturday's statement where he had called Indira Gandhi 'mother of India'. Gopi, in a press conference on Sunday, said his remarks were misinterpreted by media. He, however, lavished more praises on the former Prime Minister, calling her 'real architect' of India post-independence.

Union Minister Suresh Gopi
Union Minister Suresh Gopi (ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram: A day after his reference to Indira Gandhi as "mother of India" received widespread attention, Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Sunday called the former prime minister the "real architect of India post independence", even as he clarified that his remarks were misinterpreted by the media.

Union Minister Suresh Gopi addressing media in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, June 6, 2024. (ANI)

The actor-turned-politician said he was a person talking from the heart, and he firmly believed that there was nothing wrong in what he said about Indira Gandhi. While addressing the media here, the BJP leader asked the reporters whether they don't understand the "contextual meaning of language".

"What did I say? As far as the Congress is concerned...whether anyone likes it or not... K Karunakaran is the father of the Congress party in Kerala. In India, its mother is Indira Gandhi. I said this from my heart," Suresh Gopi said. The minister of state for petroleum and tourism, however, continued to lavish praises on Indira Gandhi on Sunday as well.

"Simply because my father's family was a Congress family, my mother's family worked up to the formation of Janasangh in Kerala... I was in the SFI. But the reason behind my shift was not political. It was emotional. I will live my life emotionally as well, acceptable to all classes of life, all segments of life, all levels of life... My parentage, my traditions, the essence of Sanatana Dharma- I have to perform all those valuable traits. Simply because Indira Gandhi is Congress, and for that Draconian act of hers, I cannot sway away from attributing. I call her the real architect of India post-independence until her death. I have to make these attributions anyway. I cannot forget a person who had worked sincerely for the country only because she belonged to the political rival party," he added.

While visiting the memorial of late Congress Chief Minister K Karunakaran in Thrissur on Saturday, Gopi had described Indira Gandhi as the "mother of India" and Karunakaran as a "courageous administrator". The BJP leader had also said that he considered Karunakaran and Marxist veteran E K Nayanar his "political gurus".

Gopi said as he viewed Indira Gandhi as "bharathathinte mathavu" (mother of India), Karunakaran was the "father of the Congress party in the state" for him. He explained that describing Karunakaran as the "father" of the Congress in Kerala was not a disrespect to the founders or co-founders of the grand old party in the state. Gopi won the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat recently, opening the BJP's electoral account in Kerala.

Read More

  1. 'Grossly Incorrect': Suresh Gopi on Reports about His Decision to Resign from Modi Cabinet 3.0
  2. Don't Want to Be a Minister, Want My Projects for Kerala to Be Implemented: Suresh Gopi
  3. Thrissur Lok Sabha Constituency Results 2024: Suresh Gopi Wins; 1st BJP LS MP from Kerala
Last Updated : 21 hours ago

TAGGED:

THRISSUR LOK SABHA SEATINDIRA GANDHIBJP MINISTER PRAISES INDIRA GANDHISURESH GOPI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.