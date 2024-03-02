Rihanna, Janhvi Kapoor Burn Dance Floor with Zingaat Moves at Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding - Watch

Hyderabad: The first day of the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was a lavish affair, attracting a plethora of celebrities who gathered to witness popstar Rihanna's stunning performance. Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor further heightened the excitement by sharing a lively dance video on social media, showcasing herself and Rihanna energetically dancing to the beats of the song Zingaat.

On Saturday, Janhvi took to her Instagram handle and shared a video capturing the cheerful ambiance of the celebration as the two celebrities danced in sync, creating a moment to remember. Accompanying the video, the Bawaal actor expressed admiration for Rihanna, calling her a "goddess". She wrote, "This woman is a goddess. Stop it goodbye."

Rihanna finally took the stage at a private event hosted by the Ambanis and Merchants during the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Gujarat's Jamnagar, much to the delight of her Indian fans. Videos of her mesmerizing performance are now circulating rapidly on social media platforms.

In the videos, the music sensation shines in a neon-green, sparkly, sheer dress paired elegantly with a long red cape. Her glamorous makeup and flowing hair complemented her overall appearance, exuding elegance. The global superstar captivated the audience by performing barefoot on stage, showcasing her charisma and spontaneity through popular songs like Pour It Up, enhancing the already electrifying atmosphere.

Rihanna unquestionably stole the show during the 3-day pre-wedding festivity in Jamnagar for the soon-to-be-married couple, Anant and Radhika. The star-studded event, attended by nearly 2000 guests, boasted the presence of celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and many others.

International dignitaries, namely Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Ivanka Trump, and ADNOC CEO Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber added to the glamour of the occasion. Rihanna's electrifying performance marked the peak of the musical night, followed by a sumptuous dinner and an after-party for the esteemed attendees, creating an extraordinary spectacle.