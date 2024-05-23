Alia Bhatt's Response to The Academy's Post on Kalank's Song Ghar More Pardesiya - See Inside

Hyderabad: The 2019 Hindi movie Kalank didn't perform well at the box office, but enthralled the audience with its melodies, especially the Ghar More Pardesiya song. The song, featuring Alia Bhatt's stunning dance moves, has made a comeback and is now trending online. A page named The Academy, recently shared a snippet from the song, showcasing Alia Bhatt's performance on social media in the wee hours of Thursday.

Alia Bhatt was quick to respond to the post. She shared it on her Instagram Story and expressed her gratitude with a sun, a red heart, and a handmade heart emoji. This marks the second time a song by singer Shreya Ghoshal has been featured on The Academy's official Instagram handle. Earlier this year, her soulful song Deewani Mastani from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2016 film Bajirao Mastani also received a shoutout from the page.

Shreya Ghoshal's fans were also happy with the update, with one social media user commenting, "Shreya Ghoshal nailed this song." Another fan wrote, "Shreya Ghoshal Vocal Plays in Indian Classics (followed by a red heart emoji)." The singer's powerful vocals have undoubtedly left a lasting impact on the music industry.

Kalank, directed by Abhishek Varman, boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan and Sonakshi Sinha. Despite being produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and receiving extensive promotions, the film failed to resonate with audiences. However, its music has continued to captivate fans.