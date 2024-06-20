India vs Afghanistan: Men In Blue Post 181/8 Courtesy Suryakumar Yadav's Half-century

Barbados: In a hard-fought first innings, India managed to post a commendable 181 for 8 against Afghanistan in their first Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2024. Despite their struggles, India's total is the highest ever at Kensington Oval in a T20 international, setting a steep target for Afghanistan.

India laboured to build their innings, with familiar struggles in the batting lineup. However, they managed to add respectability to their total, thanks in part to the efforts of Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya who stitched up a 50-over partnership amid big walks and small scores.

Afghanistan, true to their form, bowled brilliantly, led by Rashid Khan (3/26) and Fazalhaq Farooqi (3/33) who got Rohit Sharma at 7 to celebrate his 50th international wicket in this format.

Tale of the Innings

Afghanistan’s bowlers, especially Rashid Khan, kept the Indian batters in a tizzy. Khan’s three-wicket haul was pivotal, and Farooqui’s milestone 50th T20 wicket, which came by dismissing Rohit Sharma, set the tone for the match.

Key Partnerships and Performances

Surya and Hardik Pandya’s partnership was the highlight, contributing 50 runs in 35 balls, featuring three fours and two sixes. Yadav’s innings of 53 off 28 balls, including his 200th boundary in international cricket, was a standout. Pandya added a crucial 32 runs in 24 balls before falling to a clever delivery by Naveen-ul-Haq (1/40).

Early Wickets and Pressure

India’s innings started with a setback as Farooqui dismissed Rohit Sharma early. Sharma, who won the toss and elected to bat, was caught by Rashid Khan, leaving India at 11 for 1. Rishabh Pant (20) and Virat Kohli tried to stabilise the innings. Pant survived a scare with a dropped catch but soon fell to Rashid Khan, trapped leg-before. Kohli, struggling for form, managed 24 runs before being dismissed by Rashid, leaving India at 64 for 3.

Shivam Dube's brief innings showed promise but ended prematurely, bringing more pressure on the Indian batting lineup. Rashid Khan’s figures were impressive: 4 overs, 26 runs, and 3 wickets.

Middle-Order Recovery

Surya Kumar Yadav’s aggressive batting and Pandya’s resilience helped India cross the 100-run mark. Yadav’s audacious shots brought some relief, but his innings ended with a mistimed shot caught by Mohammed Nabi. As the innings progressed, India's tailenders struggled to add significant runs. However, the total of 181 seemed defendable, given the conditions.

Afghanistan’s Challenge

Afghanistan now faces the daunting task of chasing the highest total ever at Kensington Oval in a T20 international. Their journey in the World Cup has been remarkable, and they will look to their in-form players to mount a successful chase.

Bowling Performance:

Rashid Khan: 4 overs, 26 runs, 3 wickets

Fazal Farooqui: Milestone 50th T20 wicket, including the crucial scalp of Rohit Sharma

As the Indian bowlers prepare to defend 187, all eyes will be on how Afghanistan approaches this challenging target. India's journey to the Super 8s has been a mix of labour and brilliance, and their performance in this match will be crucial in setting the tone for the remainder of the tournament.

Rohit Sharma and his men have shown resilience, but they need to continue their strategic play and adaptability to navigate the unique challenges of the Caribbean pitches. With high stakes and intense competition, the Super 8 stage promises thrilling cricket ahead.