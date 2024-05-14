WATCH: Alia Returns from London, Khushi Snapped with Cute Workout Buddy, Kareena Spotted

Hyderabad: Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted out and about in Mumbai. On Tuesday, Alia Bhatt, who recently attended the Gucci Cruise Show 2025 in London, returned to the city and was clicked at Kalina airport, exuding style in a grey-hued semi-formal outfit.

Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia arrived at Maddock Films' office, with Genelia wearing a simple white frock and Riteish donning a black printed T-shirt and white jeans. Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen outside her residence in a casual outfit, while Khushi Kapoor was spotted with her pet outside a gym. Tara Sutaria, on the other hand, was seen in an all-black ensemble at the Mumbai airport.