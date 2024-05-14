WATCH: Alia Returns from London, Khushi Snapped with Cute Workout Buddy, Kareena Spotted

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 14, 2024, 4:34 PM IST

thumbnail
Alia Bhatt Returns from London, Khushi Kapoor Snapped with Cute Workout Buddy, Kareena Kapoor Khan Spotted(Video: ANI/ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted out and about in Mumbai. On Tuesday, Alia Bhatt, who recently attended the Gucci Cruise Show 2025 in London, returned to the city and was clicked at Kalina airport, exuding style in a grey-hued semi-formal outfit. 

Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia arrived at Maddock Films' office, with Genelia wearing a simple white frock and Riteish donning a black printed T-shirt and white jeans. Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen outside her residence in a casual outfit, while Khushi Kapoor was spotted with her pet outside a gym. Tara Sutaria, on the other hand, was seen in an all-black ensemble at the Mumbai airport. 

TAGGED:

ALIA BHATTKHUSHI KAPOORKAREENA KAPOOR KHANCELEBS SPOTTEDACTORS SPOTTED IN MUMBAI

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Subah-E-Banaras: The Eternal Beauty Of Varanasi Filled With Life, Light And Spiritual Essence

Subah-E-Banaras: The Eternal Beauty Of Varanasi Filled With Life, Light And Spiritual Essence

1 Min Read

May 15, 2024

Alia Bhatt made a stylish appearance at the Gucci Cruise Show 2025 in London. Following her impressive outing at the Met Gala 2024 in New York, the actor once again made her presence felt on the global stage with her impeccable fashion sense.

Alia Bhatt Serves Chic Goals as She Joins Gucci Cruise Front Row with Demi Moore, Kate Moss - Watch

1 Min Read

May 14, 2024

SS Rajamouli, Teja and MM Keeravani Join Tollywood Celebrities in Casting Votes

Tollywood Icons SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, Others Urge Public Participation in LS Polls

1 Min Read

May 13, 2024

WATCH: Manisha, Sonakshi, Sanjeeda Dazzle in Their Ethnic Best at Heeramandi Success Bash

WATCH: Manisha, Sonakshi, Sanjeeda Dazzle in Their Ethnic Best at Heeramandi Success Bash

1 Min Read

May 11, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Mother's Day 2024: Five Last-minute Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Mom

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.