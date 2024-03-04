Nita Ambani Stages Dance Recital to Seek Blessings of Goddess for Anant and Radhika

Hyderabad: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding ceremony was conducted on a grand note. The pre-wedding bash concluded on Sunday evening with a 'Hastakshar' (signing). On the occasion, the bride and groom are dressed in traditional attire.

As part of the Hastakshar ceremony, Anant Ambani was first escorted to a podium by his sister Isha Ambani and sister-in-law Shloka Mehta. Later, Radhika then walked down the aisle while Anant patiently waited for her on a podium. She made her entry by singing a song from 'Kabhi Kushi Kabhi Gham'. At that time, Mukesh and Neeta were on cloud nine while witnessing their son's pre-wedding event. Anant-Radhika later signed in the presence of a priest.

Meanwhile, on the last day, Nita Ambani's dance performance in the name of 'Vishwambhari Stuti' entertained the guests. The dance was performed to seek the blessings of the Goddess Ambe for the future husband and wife.

The recital was dedicated to the granddaughters Adiya Shakti and Veda. Meanwhile, thousands of national and international celebrities participated in the three-day pre-wedding ceremony in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Hollywood pop singer Rihanna and others gave performances.

During the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, international singer Akon added excitement by performing his hit song Chammak Challo from Shah Rukh Khan's movie Ra.One. Akon turned the event as the best pre-wedding party of the year. He not only had Shah Rukh Khan dancing, but also got Salman Khan to join in the fun by playing the drums alongside him on stage.

Read more: Akon Gets SRK, Suhana Dance To Chammak Challo, Salman Joins Him On Drums At Ambanis' Bash - Watch