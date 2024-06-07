ETV Bharat / entertainment

Pawan Kalyan's Ex-wife Renu Desai Elated as Son Akira Meets Modi, Manifests next Meeting for His Own Achievements

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jun 7, 2024, 5:42 PM IST

Pawan Kalyan's recent victory in the Pithapuram Assembly seat has been celebrated by his ex-wife, Renu Desai, who expresses her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media. She shares a photo of their son, Akira Nandan, with Modi, expressing her joy and affection for the Prime Minister and the BJP.

Pawan Kalyan's Ex-Wife Renu Desai Expresses Joy over Son's Moment with PM Narendra Modi
Renu Desai Expresses Joy over Son's Moment with PM Modi (Photo: Instagram/Renu Desai)

Hyderabad: Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, in the recent 2024 Lok Sabha elections, has emerged victorious in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls, securing a significant win in the Pithapuram Assembly seat. This triumph has sent ripples of joy across the state, with even his ex-wife, actor-director Renu Desai joining in the celebrations. On Friday, Desai took to social media to express her gratitude sharing a heartwarming picture of her son, Akira Nandan, posing with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, Renu Desai penned a heartfelt note in Telugu describing her feelings on Akira meeting Narendra Modi. Expressing her happiness as a mother, Reni mentioned that how she is filled with joy as Akira went with his father Pawan Kalyan and got to capture a moment with Narendra Modi. She expressed her affection for BJP and Modi, feeling overwhelmed when seeing the photo.

"My eyes are filled with joy.. My heart is so full. Thanks to Modi ji who blessed Akira. Likewise, all those who are showering so much love on Akira, thanks to all of you." She further took to her Instagram Story and wrote, "I truly pray and hope that one day he should meet our PM for his own achievement as Akira Nandan."

Pawan Kalyan's Ex-Wife Renu Desai Expresses Joy over Son's Moment with PM Narendra Modi
Renu Desai Expresses Joy over Son's Moment with PM Modi (Renu Desai's Instagram Story)

Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party secured a landslide win in the Pithapuram Assembly seat, defeating the YSR Congress Party's Vanga Geetha by a substantial margin of over 70,000 votes. This resounding victory was met with widespread enthusiasm, culminating in a warm and emotional homecoming for the actor-turned-politician. As Kalyan's political star continues to rise, his supporters are eagerly looking forward to his future endeavours.

