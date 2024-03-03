Watch: Anant Ambani Meets Alia's Lil Daughter Raha Kapoor; Melts Internet with Cute Interaction

Hyderabad: The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have become the buzz of the town. Several photographs and videos of the Ambani family and visitors have gone viral on social media. Now, a video of Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha Kapoor with Anant Ambani has gone viral on the internet.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's huge pre-wedding festivities are currently in full swing in Jamnagar, Gujarat. On day 2, what piqued our interest was a video of baby Raha twinning with her mother, while being introduced to the Ambani scion. The video is from day 2 of the pre-wedding festivities, which had a jungle theme.

Ranbir and Alia are close to the Ambanis and have previously been spotted at Jamnagar. Their daughter, Raha, too has joined them. On Saturday, the morning theme included "A Walk to the Wild Side" and "A Potpourri of Desi Activities". Several videos and photos from the jungle-themed party have gone viral on social media with celebrities acing the jungle look.

Anant, the groom-to-be, looked gorgeous in a maroon patterned shirt. On the other hand, Alia and Raha look adorable as they twin in animal print for the jungle theme. In the video, Alai can be seen taking Raha to Anant, who then tries to talk to her. Their sweet interaction has evoked lovely reactions from netizens who called it the video of the day.

For the unversed, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's three-day pre-wedding festivities began on Friday in Jamnagar. Guests from all over the world gathered in Jamnagar, Gujarat, to witness the pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant. Celebrities from Bollywood, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor, as well as notable sports figures such as MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, attended the three-day opulent extravaganza. Day 1 of the celebrations included a spectacular drone show, a magnificent performance by pop sensation Rihanna, and much more.