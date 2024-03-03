SRK, Aamir, Salman Come Together for EPIC Performance at Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Gala - Watch

Hyderabad: The Khans of Bollywood lit the dance floor on fire on day 2 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, and Aamir nailed the hook step of the Ram Charan and NTR Jr-starring RRR song Naatu Naatu. The three Khans took centre stage to recreate the brilliance of the Oscar-winning song for the special night onstage.

SRK, Salman, and Aamir reunited after years and presented fans with an exhilarating and entertaining performance. Videos from the gala night went viral on social media. In a video posted on X by one of Shah Rukh's fan clubs, Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir can be seen wearing kurtas and pyjamas for the event.

The video included the three stalwarts of Bollywood doing Chaiyya Chaiyya, the towel step from Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and Masti Ki Pathshala from Rang De Basanti. In another video, SRK danced to his song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from the smash hit film Pathaan. Their performance was met with cheers and acclaim. Fans were also delighted to see the three Khans reuniting for the entertaining performance.

Shah Rukh also appeared to be doing the hosting duties. Several videos show him addressing the audience and joining Diljit Dosanjh, one of the night's artists, on stage as he set the stage on fire with his performance. This comes as Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is slated to marry Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, later this year.

Aside from SRK, Salman, and Aamir, several other Bollywood stars were spotted at the event. These include Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Aditya Roy Kapur. Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt were also in attendance in addition to international celebs, politicians, world leaders and business tycoons.

Famous sports figures such as MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar also attended the celebrations. The first day of the festivities featured a stunning drone show, followed by a spectacular performance by pop phenomenon Rihanna.