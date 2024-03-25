Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Bring Daughter Raha to Play Holi with Neighbours - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt opted for a subdued Holi celebration this year. They marked the festival within the confines of their apartment complex in Mumbai, joined by their neighbours. Their 16-month-old daughter, Raha, partook in the festive revelry as well.

Various clips capturing Ranbir and Alia immersed in the Holi festivities made rounds on social media. The duo sported casual attire as they stepped out from their residence with Raha. While Ranbir donned a grey T-shirt paired with red shorts, Alia opted for an orange top paired with pink shorts. Their little one, Raha, looked adorable in a white top and grey pants. She was accompanied by her caretaker.

In one of the videos, a woman was seen playfully applying coloured powder on Ranbir's face. The woman then proceeded to colour Alia's face. Additionally, another clip showed Ranbir posing for snapshots with fellow residents of their apartment complex.

Currently, the couple is residing in Ranbir's residence 'Vastu', the very place where they exchanged vows in April 2022. Their new home is currently under construction. Ranbir and Alia welcomed their daughter Raha into the world in November 2022.

On the professional front, Ranbir is basking in the success of Animal helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, while Alia recently delivered a hit with Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Alia's upcoming film Jigra is set to hit the silver screens on September 27. Fans can anticipate the couple sharing screen space in the soon-to-be-released film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Love & War, alongside Vicky Kaushal.