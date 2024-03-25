Kareena Kapoor Sends Holi Wishes from Africa; Navya Naveli, Amitabh Bachchan Revel in Festivities

Hyderabad: Bollywood celebrities have painted social media with an array of hues, marking the festival of colour, Holi. Among the celebs, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is seen glorifying the celebration with his close ones. On this colourful occasion, his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda shared a series of photos capturing their festive moments. Actor Kareena Kapoor, on the other hand, took a different route this Holi season.

Kareena Kapoor decided to spend this Holi in a peaceful getaway alongside her husband Saif Ali Khan and their two sons, Taimur and Jehangir, in the spectacular wilderness of Serengeti, located in Africa's Tanzania. In her Instagram post, Kareena offered a glimpse of her peaceful time surrounded by the picturesque landscapes of Serengeti.

She wrote, "May the sky above you always be blue. Happy Holi from my CREW to all of you… #Serengeti 2024 (sic)."

Meanwhile, Navya shared a post on her Instagram, showing herself adorned in a white kurta amidst a colourful backdrop, along with a peek at the Holi colour packets. In another photo, she posed alongside her grandparents, Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. The trio radiated with affection and joyful smiles. The fourth slide captured the starkid sitting on her mother Shweta Bachchan-Nanda's lap, showcasing the delightful festive spread. Sharing the photos, she added in the caption, "Rang Barse."

Navya Naveli Nanda, just like her mother Shweta Bachchan-Nanda, has chosen to stay away from the Bollywood limelight and instead focused on entrepreneurship and podcasting. Through her initiative Project Naveli, she actively addresses social issues, particularly advocating for women's education.