RC17: Ahead of Ram Charan's 39th Birthday, Makers Confirm His next with Sukumar on Holi 2024

Hyderabad: Ahead of Ram Charan's 39th birthday, Mythri Movie Makers announced RC17. The upcoming film will reunite Ram Charan with Rangasthalam helmer Sukumar who rose to nationwide fame post Pushpa success. Announcing RC17, the makers claimed that with the upcoming film they are "all set to add new colours to the Indian Cinema."

This announcement came just after pooja ceremony of Charan's 16th movie, tentatively titled RC16 which is also a Mythri Movie Makers production. The team behind this new project includes music composer Devi Sri Prasad, who previously worked together on the hit film Rangasthalam in 2018. Although the storyline hasn't been disclosed yet, the production is set to start later this year, with the movie expected to hit theaters in late 2025.

The news about Charan and Sukumar teaming up for RC17 was shared on social media platforms during the festive occasion of Holi. The makers posted a picture of Charan and Sukumar together, announcing their collaboration for what they described as an "earth-shattering magnum opus." Fans expressed their excitement through congratulatory messages and supportive comments, anticipating another successful venture from this dynamic duo.

Earlier, Charan shared pictures with actress Janhvi Kapoor, marking the beginning of their new project, RC16. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, this movie marks the first collaboration between Charan and Janhvi. Meanwhile, Charan is also eagerly awaiting the release of Game Changer, in which he stars alongside Kiara Advani. His most recent appearance was in the blockbuster film RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli and co-starring Jr NTR.

Speaking of RC16, the film boasts a talented crew, including Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman, lyricist Chandrabose, cinematographer R. Rathnavelu, and action choreographer Supreme Sunder, among others. The project is presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, with production handled by Venkata Satish Kilaru for Vriddhi Cinemas.

Sukumar, known for his blockbuster hit Pushpa: The Rise — Part 1, starring Allu Arjun, has once again partnered with Mythri Movie Makers for RC17. The film achieved massive success upon its release in 2021.