Mathias Boe Extends Holi Wishes amid Reports of Udaipur Wedding with Taapsee Pannu

Hyderabad: Fans are eagerly waiting for Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe to share an official word on their reported wedding. While the webloids are flooded with Taapsee and Mathias' wedding in Udaipur reports, the latter shared a message on his Instagram stories, wishing everyone a 'Happy Holi.'

To mark Holi 2024, Mathias took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of himself from what appears to be Taapsee's home. This caused quite a stir online. In the picture he posted, Mathias is seen wearing a grey t-shirt with his face smeared with red colour.

There have been reports swirling around that Mathias secretly got married to Taapsee in Udaipur. Some say the wedding took place last Saturday. The wedding festivities reportedly started on Wednesday, with close friends and family attending. However, neither Taapsee nor Mathias have confirmed these rumours officially, leaving fans and the media waiting eagerly for more details.

Among the guests were actor Pavail Gulati, who has worked with Taapsee before, and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who is a good friend of Taapsee. The celebration also saw the presence of screenwriting duo Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma, making it a star-studded event.

Rumours about Taapsee getting married have been going around for a while. Last month, it was reported that she would have a private wedding without any big Bollywood stars attending. When asked about these rumors, Taapsee didn't confirm anything but said she's very happy in her relationship with Mathias and has no plans to leave him for anyone else.

Talking about her dating life, Taapsee said it wasn't flashy and that she had to go through many relationships before finding the right person. She mentioned that she's with Mathias because he's mature and not just a boy, indicating a strong and stable relationship.