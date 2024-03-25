Taapsee Pannu Marries Beau Mathias Boe in Udaipur, Sister Drops Pre-Wedding Glimpse: Reports

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe in Udaipur, as per reports. The wedding was an intimate affair and was attended by her close friends and family, including Pavail Gulati and Anurag Kashyap. The couple kickstarted their wedding preparations from March 20, 2024.

Taapsee's sister Shagun shares pre-wedding pictures

According to a newswire, they got married on Saturday, that is, March 23. Families and close friends attended the wedding functions, which began on Wednesday. According to a source of a news portal, "the wedding was held in Udaipur and was a very intimate affair. The pre-wedding festivities began on March 20. The couple was adamant that they did not want any media attention on their special day. Both of them are known for being reserved and low-key, and they wouldn't have it any other way."

According to the report, few Bollywood superstars attended the event. The source close to the couple added: "Taapsee's Dobaaraa and Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati attended her and Mathais' wedding. Anurag Kashyap, who has worked with Taapsee on films including Manmarziyaan and Dobaara, as well as producing Saand Ki Aankh, flew to Udaipur." According to the report, Kanika Dhillon and her husband, Himanshu Sharma, also attended the wedding.

Kanika recently posted numerous pictures on her Instagram handle. In the post, she could be seen posing wearing a pink and silver dress. Her husband was wearing a blue and white kurta, pyjamas, and jacket. Pavail also shared a snapshot on Instagram from the pre-wedding festivities, which included Taapsee's sister Shagun Pannu and her cousin Evania Pannu. Abhilash Thapliyal and badminton player Chirag Shetty could also be seen with them.

On the work front, Taapsee will appear in the forthcoming thriller film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, which stars Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal. It also features Jimmy Shergill in the lead part. Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba is the sequel of Haseen Dilruba, which debuted on Netflix in July 2021. It received positive reviews from audiences and featured Vikrant, Taapsee, and Harshvardhan Rane in the key parts. The film will be available to stream on Netflix.