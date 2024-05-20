ETV Bharat / state

2 Killed, 3 Injured As Car Falls Into Gorge in Dehradun

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 20, 2024, 1:25 PM IST

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Five persons had gone on a trip to Mussoorie yesterday and were returning home this morning when the mishap occurred. Police said it seems that the brakes failed due to which the car lost control and fell into a gorge.

Dehradun: Two persons were killed and three others injured after the car they were travelling in lost control and plunged into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Dehradun on Monday morning.

The mishap occurred near Shikhar Falls when five persons were returning from a trip to Mussoorie. It is suspected that the accident occurred due to failure of brakes.

Locals informed police following which, teams from Rajpur police station and SDRF reached the spot. The rescue team descended into the gorge and rescued the five from the damaged car. Then, they were taken to the nearby hospital, where two were declared brought dead and the remaining three are undergoing treatment. an officer said.

Police said the group of five had gone to Mussoorie on Sunday. They were returning home when the mishap occurred in Rajpur police station area.

The deceased have been identified as Ayush Sharma (30) and Avni Kukreti (29). Ayush, worked in the Merchant Navy and was a resident of Dalanwala in Dehradun while Avni, a resident of Kaulagarh, ran a cafe on Mussoorie Road.

Among the injured includes Sagar Narula (29), resident of Delhi, Yuvraj Singh (33), resident of Kalidas Road, a cafe operator on Mussoorie Road and Isha, resident of Dharampur in Dehradun.

Rajpur police station in-charge Pidi Bhatt said two people lost their lives in the accident and three were seriously injured. The injured have told police that the brakes of the vehicle failed leading to which, the car skid and fell into the gorge.

