Taapsee Pannu Opens up on Wedding Rumours and Kissing 'Many Frogs' Before Finding Mathias Boe

Hyderabad: Taapsee Pannu recently opened up about her relationship with Mathias Boe. The actor addressed rumours about their supposed March wedding and the constant interest in her personal life. Mathias hails from Denmark and is a badminton player-turned coach.

Reflecting on her dating history, she told a digital platform that her dating life is not flamboyant. The actor also admitted that she "had to kiss many frogs" before she reached the prince. "Eventually, as I matured and began working, I found myself with the same person. The reason for this is because he is a mature man, not just a boy," quipped the Manmarziyaan star.

She stressed on the importance of emotional investment, stating it affects not just her but also her family and work life. Regarding any changes since being with Mathias, Taapsee said she hadn't felt burdened, viewing the relationship as a test: either it weighs you down or sets you free. She dismissed marriage rumours, stating she'd announce it when the time was right, expressing frustration with the curiosity surrounding her personal life.

Taapsee also talked about how her focus is on work and her discomfort with explaining her personal life. "I do want to get married someday, and when I do, everyone will know. It's pointless to start rumours now. If you wanted to speculate, you should have started ten years ago when I began dating this man because I knew then that whenever I do get married, it will be to him," said the actor.

She promised to share any news when appropriate, highlighting her honesty about her relationships. "If there's something to announce, I will do it. It's not like I'm doing anything dishonest or illegal. I am single, and they don't expect me to get married or what? I have been very honest about my relationships, I haven't hidden anything. So, whenever it happens, you will know," Taapsee added.

Reports claimed Taapsee and Mathias would marry in March in Udaipur, blending Sikh and Christian traditions. Mathias, a Danish badminton player turned coach, has had a successful career, including winning silver at the 2012 Olympics. He and Taapsee reportedly began dating around her Bollywood debut in 2013.