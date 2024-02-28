Udaipur Wedding for Taapsee Pannu, Longtime Boyfriend Mathias Boe: Reports

Hyderabad: Actor-producer Taapsee Pannu is reportedly gearing up for her wedding. Taapsee and her longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe are said to be together for nearly a decade and the couple is now ready to take the plunge. The wedding festivities are scheduled for the end of March in Udaipur and will be an intimate family affair, devoid of any Bollywood celebrity presence.

According to reports, the upcoming wedding is anticipated to be a blend of Sikh and Christian customs. Sources suggest that the couple will exchange vows in a lavish ceremony, combining the rich traditions of both religions as an expression of their love and cultural backgrounds.

Taapsee Pannu has openly discussed her relationship with Danish badminton coach Mathias Boe in various interviews and on social media platforms. In January 2023, Taapsee shared her vision for the ideal wedding in an interview. The actor underlined the importance of dancing and timely served delicious food.

She also expressed her desire for a simple yet elegant single-day event, adorned with tasteful and subtle colors, free from unnecessary drama. She adamantly stated her preference against late-night rituals during the wedding celebrations.

When discussing her bridal appearance, Taapsee said that she would opt for a natural and uncomplicated hairstyle. She expressed disdain for heavily layered makeup, preferring a look that resonates with her true self, ensuring that the memories captured on that day reflect her authentic essence.

On the professional front, Taapsee's recent film venture was alongside superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Additionally, she is set to star in Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba opposite actors Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal, under the direction of Jayprad Desai.