Lok Sabha Election 2024: Sachin Tendulkar, Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav Cast Their Votes

Hyderabad/Mumbai: As phase five of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is underway on Monday May 20, many sportspersons across various disciplines have cast their votes and are urging the citizens to use their voting rights for the best of the country.

India batter Ajinkya Rahane and his wife Radhika have cast their votes in at a polling booth in Mumbai. Rahane, who played for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) took to his official X handle and posted a picture with his wife to ask the citizens if they had done their duty. "We did our duty. Have you?" Rahane captioned his post.

Former India batter and renowned Hindi commentator Aakash Chopra and his wife have also cast their votes. The couple posted their picture with flaunting their inked fingers on Aakash's official X handle. "Voted for development, progress and stability. Jai Hind. Jai Bharat. Please go out and vote," he wrote.

Star Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav, who resides in a suburb of Mumbai, also exercised his franchise. Surya posted his picture after he cast his vote in Mumbai on his X handle and wrote, "Let's shape the future of our nation by casting our vote today."

Legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar along and his son Arjun Tendulkar have cast their vote at a Bandra polling station in Mumbai. "I would like to say that problems happen because, one, you act without thinking, and two, you just keep thinking but do not act. I would urge people to cast their vote. It is extremely important for our nation's future," said Tendulkar to the media.

Arjun, who recently came from the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise after his side Mumbai Indians became the the first team to eliminate from the tournament. Arjun got to play only one game this season, which was also the final home game of the MI and bowled only 2.2 overs before getting injured.

The seats where polling is underway are Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South and Mumbai South Central. The other constituencies of Maharashtra where polling is on are Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi and Thane. Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second largest after Uttar Pradesh.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. The counting will be held on June 4.