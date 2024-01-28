Crowd Goes Berserk as Nick Jonas Sings Maan Meri Jaan in Mumbai; Tappsee Pannu Cheers for 'Jiju'

Hyderabad: The excitement soared as Nick Jonas, alongside his brothers Joe and Kevin, made their debut performance in India at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse during a vibrant two-day music festival, Lollapalooza India 2024. Fans from all corners of the country flocked to witness the international sensation, Nick Jonas, and his brothers deliver an unforgettable show.

As Nick stepped onto the stage, chants of 'Jiju' resonated through the crowd, warmly welcoming him. Teaming up with singer King, Nick delivered a spirited rendition of their hit song Tu Maan Meri Jaan, captivating the audience with their energy and talent.

Actor Taapsee Pannu was among the attendees, sharing glimpses of the concert on her Instagram stories. Dressed stylishly in a denim jumpsuit, she playfully referred to Nick as 'jijaji,' in good spirits.

Videos and updates from the concert flooded social media platforms, showcasing the Jonas Brothers' genuine enjoyment of performing in India. Joe and Kevin playfully introduced Nick as 'jiju,' eliciting overwhelming response from the crowd. Notably, Priyanka Chopra was not present at the event.

During the performance, Nick humorously remarked about their connection to India, joking about their previous sangeet ceremony before his marriage to Priyanka in 2018. Expressing gratitude for the warm reception, Nick emphasized the family's deep connection with the country, eliciting chants of "jiju, jiju" from the crowd.

Following the concert, the Jonas Brothers were seen at Natasha Poonawalla's party, where they mingled with celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, and Malaika Arora among others.

The love story between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas began at the Met Gala in 2017, culminating in their wedding at Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. In January 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, into the world, marking another milestone in their journey together.