Lai Ching-Te Inaugurated as Taiwan’s President in a Transition Likely to Bolster Island’s US Ties

By AP (Associated Press)

Taiwan inaugurated Lai Ching-te as its new president
Taiwan inaugurated Lai Ching-te as its new president

William Lai Ching-te was sworn in as Taiwan’s sixth democratically elected president on Monday after his remarkable victory in the 2024 presidential election on a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ticket.

Taipei(Taiwan): Taiwan inaugurated Lai Ching-te as its new president on Monday, installing a relative moderate who will continue the self-governing island democracy's policy of de facto independence while seeking to bolster its defences against China.

Beijing claims Taiwan as its own territory and has been upping its threats to annex it by force if necessary. Lai accepted congratulations from fellow politicians and delegations from the 12 nations that maintain official diplomatic relations with Taiwan, as well as politicians from the US, Japan and various European states.

Lai entered politics as mayor of the southern city of Tainan and then rose to vice president. He takes over from Tsai Ing-wen, who led Taiwan through eight years of economic and social development despite the COVID-19 pandemic and China's escalating military threats.

Lai, who served as vice president during Tsai's second term, came across as more of a firebrand earlier in his career. In 2017, he described himself as a pragmatic worker for Taiwan's independence, drawing Beijing's rebuke. He has since softened his stance and now supports maintaining the status quo across the Taiwan Strait and the possibility of talks with Beijing.

Lai will build on Tsai's efforts to strengthen ties with the US, which doesn't formally recognize Taiwan as a country but is bound by its own laws to provide the island with the means to defend itself.

During Tsai's tenure, Taiwan became the first society in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage, though critics say she skirted political responsibility by leaving the decision up to the Supreme Court and a series of referendums.

She oversaw a controversial pension and labour reform and extended the military conscription length to one year. She also kickstarted a military modernization drive, including a program for building indigenous submarines at more than USD 16 billion each.

Tsai's leadership during the pandemic split public opinion, with most admiring Taiwan's initial ability to keep the virus largely outside its borders but criticizing the lack of investment in rapid testing as the pandemic progressed.

LAI CHING BECOMES TAIWAN PRESIDENT

