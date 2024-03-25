Happy Holi: Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan Extend Wishes on the Festival of Colours

Hyderabad: The festival of colours Holi is finally here. As the festival takes on everyone, B-town celebs extend holi wishes to their fans and admirers. From Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan to Alia Bhatt, actors took to their social media handles to extend Holi greetings.

Allu Arjun Instagram Story

Pushpa star Allu Arjun on Monday shared a colourful poster with Happy Holi written on it. Similarly, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account and shared a poster with different colours merged together creating a beautiful shade. The poster read happy holi. Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is busy shooting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 borrowed some free time to celebrate Holi with his cast and crew.

Alia Bhatt Instagram Story

Kartik took to Instagram Story to share a glimpse of Holika Dahan on the sets of his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. He added the song Ami Je Tomar from the film to the post. "#BhoolBhulaiyaa3 5:09 am," he captioned the photo. Kartik also shared a video in which a crew member wearing a Bhool Bhulaiyaa T-t-shirt gets splattered with Holi colours.

Kartik Aaryan Instagram Story

Kartik Aaryan Instagram Story

He wrote, "Happy Holi," and extended warm greetings to everyone. The third installment of the successful franchise, directed by Anees Bazmee and starring Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri, is planned to open in theatres on Diwali 2024. Kartik also recently completed filming for his forthcoming flick Chandu Champion. It is directed by Kabir Khan and is based on the incredible true-life story of a sportsman and his attitude of never giving up.

Talking about Alia, the Highway actor is slated to appear in filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's film Jee Le Zaraa, featuring Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. The film promises to be another story of friendship on the lines of Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. However, work on the film has not yet begun.

Speaking of Allu, the South star is currently busy filming the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, titled Pushpa: The Rule alongside actors Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. the film is helmed by director Sukumar.