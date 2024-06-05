Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: NOTA Gets 2.5 Lakh Votes In Assam

Guwahati: Assam, which recorded the highest voter turnout of 92.08 percent in the country, also has a significant number of disgruntled voters as a large number of people pressed the NOTA (none of the above) button in the Lok Sabha elections here.

NOTA that was introduced a decade ago, gives voters the chance to express their dissatisfaction with candidates.

A total of 2,56,580 voters across 14 constituencies in Assam pressed the NOTA button instead of casting their vote in favour of any candidate. In fact, 90,000 more people voted for NOTA in 2024 in Assam compared to 2019. In the previous Lok Sabha elections, 1,68,351 people had voted for NOTA.

NOTA figures in 2024: Among all the constituencies, the highest number of 32,255 NOTA votes was recorded in Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, which was won by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal by a margin of 2.8 lakh votes Even in 2019, Dibrugarh was at the top of the NOTA list in Assam.

Similarly, 23204 votes in Darrang-Udalguri, 20249 in Guwahati, 16269 in Diphu, 2940 in Karimganj, 12700 in Silchar, 16921 in Lakhimpur, 15015 in Dhubri, 11995 in Nagaon, 13912 in Kokrajhar, 14555 in Jorhat, 17117 votes in Barpeta, 18748 in Sonitpur and 24431 in Kaziranga were casted in favour of NOTA.

2019 NOTA figures: Of the 1,68,351 NOTA votes recorded in the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies of Assam in 2019, the highest number of 21,288 votes were recorded in Dibrugarh followed by 12569 votes in Jorhat, 15220 in Lakhimpur, 15626 in Tezpur, 10466 in Guwahati and 18516 in Diphu.

