Boney Kapoor Opens up on Arjun Kapoor's Strained Bond with Salman Khan

Hyderabad: Gearing up for the release of his production venture Maidaan, filmmaker Boney Kapoor recently discussed his son Arjun Kapoor's strained relationship Salman Khan. During a promotional interview for Maidaan, Boney revealed that Salman and Arjun's changed equation did not change his bond with the superstar.

In an interview with a digital platform, Boney confirmed the ongoing tension between Arjun and Salman. Yet, despite this, Boney made it clear that his bond with Salman remains intact. During the conversation centered around Arjun's career, Boney recalled Salman's pivotal role in shaping his son's journey into acting.

Reflecting on the past, Boney reminisced, "I never thought Arjun would pursue acting after my separation from Mona (his first wife). It was Salman who assured me, saying, "I may have separated from Mona (Kapoor, his first wife) but it was never in my mind that Arjun wants to become an actor. It was Salman who called me up and said that, ‘Boney sir, he will become an actor. He has it in him.’ He took it upon himself to see that he becomes an actor."

When asked if the strained ties between Arjun and Salman affected his own relationship with the latter, Boney clarified, "(Their fall out) has not altered my equation with Salman. I still love him, I still feel that there are very few like him, big-hearted, warm-hearted, whenever we meet, we meet with love. There is a lot of respect that he gives me and I love him."

Shifting focus, Arjun Kapoor’s personal life also grabbed attention. He’s been in a relationship with Malaika Arora, who was previously married to Salman’s brother Arbaaz Khan and shares a son with him. Interestingly, Arjun's past includes a rumored relationship with Salman’s younger sister, Arpita Khan, which reportedly ended in 2005. Arpita has since tied the knot with actor Aayush Sharma, and they now have two children together. Arjun and Malaika are together for nearly five years.