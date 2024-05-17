Watch: Doctor Performs CPR on Child Who Collapsed on Road, Saves His Life

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 12 hours ago

thumbnail
Ravali, an obstetrician, performs CPR on a kid on the road in Vijayawada(Viral video)

Amaravati: A kid, who was playing collapsed suddenly on the road, due to an electric shock. No matter how much the parents tried to wake him up, he did not respond. All of a sudden, his heartbeat stopped. They swallowed their grief and proceeded to a hospital with the child on their shoulders. At the same time, Nannapaneni Ravali, an obstetrician at Medsi Hospital, was passing by and saw them. When she asked what happened, the parents told her about their son's condition. Immediately, she performed CPR on the child on the road, after which the boy breathed again.

The video of this incident, which took place in Vijayawada, has gone viral on social media. Sai, a six-year-old boy from Ayyappa Nagar, Vijayawada, was accidentally received the electric shock on May 5 evening, after which the child fell unconscious. 

Nannapaneni Ravali, an obstetrician at Medsi Hospital, examined the boy and told his parents to lie down the boy on the road. Later, the process of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was initiated by her and after 5-6 continuous attempts, the boy breathed. 

