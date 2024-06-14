6-Yr-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted, Killed By Truck Driver In Telangana

Peddapalli: A six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and killed in Telangana's Peddapally district on Thursday night, police said. The accused, a truck driver of a local rice mill has been arrested.

According to Sultanabad Police, the victim was sleeping with her mother outside the mill when the accused kidnapped her. He took her to the nearby bushes where he sexually assaulted her before killing her.

When the victim's mother woke up at midnight, she panicked after finding her daughter missing. She searched in the nearby areas and then informed her fellow workers. After which, searches were conducted in the neighbourhood.

Finally, the girl was found lying in an injured condition in the bushes. She was taken to the government hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

The victim's mother also lodged a complaint at Sultanabad police station this morning. A police team came to the spot and initiated investigations.

The CCTV footage of the area showed the accused carrying the victim on his shoulders to the bushes where he committed the crime. After which, the accused was arrested.

According to an officer of Sultanabad police station, the accused is a lorry driver at a rice mill and has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. He is presently being interrogated and necessary action will be taken against him, he added. The victim's body has been sent for post-mortem, he added.

