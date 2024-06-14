Chandu Champion X Review, Box Office Prediction: Kartik Shines in Toughest Film of His Career, Day 1 Looks Promising

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's biographical drama film Chandu Champion has finally hit the silver screens today, June 14. As the movie has been out for a few hours, audiences have already started sharing their reviews and reactions on social media, with many praising Kartik Aaryan's outstanding performance.

Netizens have flooded the social media platform X with glowing reviews, with one user describing the film as "BRILLIANT". The user praised the movie as "inspiring, motivating, and uplifting," and commended director Kabir Khan for his exceptional storytelling. The common opinion among moviegoers is that Chandu Champion is a must-watch, with many calling it a "game changer" for Kartik Aaryan's career. Kartik has maintained that Chandu Champion is the toughest film of his career so far. And going by the early reactions, the actor seems to have done justice to the role in Kabir Khan's directorial.

One user wrote, "#OneWordReview... #ChanduChampion: BRILLIANT. Rating: 4/5. Inspiring. Motivating. Uplifting… An exemplary story of #MurlikantPetkar deftly narrated by #KabirKhan… #KartikAaryan is a revelation, this film should act as a game changer… DON'T MISS IT!"

Another user tweeted that he had been waiting for a whole year to see Kartik Aaryan back on the big screen, and the wait was well worth it. The user wrote, "Reviews are out! And all I see are praises for our CHAMPION AARYAN. Waited for a whole year to see him back on the Big Screen and the wait has been worth it!!"

One fan tweeted that the film is a "must-watch motivational film for the whole family," praising its inspiring and heartwarming storyline. A tweet read, "The D-Day is here and the verdict is Loud and Clear - @TheAaryanKartik emerges as a winner with his brilliant performance."

Many have praised the actor's dedication to his role, with one user noting that he has probably worked the hardest on this film. The film's supporting cast, including Vijay Raaz, has also received accolades for their performances. "#ChanduChampion is SINCERE. #KartikAaryan is earnest in his role, probably a role he’s worked the hardest on. Vijay Raaz is exceptional! Kabir Khan especially excels in interval block war sequences as a technician! A wavering screenplay but inspiring indeed!" the netizen wrote.

A user wrote, "Honestly when two brilliant minds and talents collaborate for a film with a great story that will hit the right spots you expect nothing short of this!" Another user wrote, "Just left the theatre with tears in eyes and a happy heart after watching #ChanduChampion… bohot bohot time baad kuch unique story dekha."

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has predicted that the film will rake in a significant amount at the box office on its first day, estimating a collection of between Rs 7 crore to Rs 10 crore, or possibly even crossing Rs 10 crore.

Directed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is more than just a biopic about a medal-winning athlete. It's a powerful and inspiring story about Murlikant Petkar's journey, exploring themes of love, loss, failure, and triumph. The movie also stars Bhvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, and Rajpal Yadav, among others.