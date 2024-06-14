YUVA: Deepika, Breaking Boundaries and Conquering Peaks

Nirmal (Telangana): In the tranquil hills of Himachal Pradesh, amidst the rugged terrain and towering peaks, a tale of courage and determination unfolds, a tale of Deepika, a young tribal girl from Mahalingi village in Tanur mandal of Nirmal district, Telangana. Her recent triumph at the National Adventure Training Camp organised by the NSS has not only made her district proud, but also shattered stereotypes about the capabilities of young women

Deepika, the mountaineer from Telangana, speaking to ETV Bharat says her ultimate goal is to conquer all the highest mountains, leave her mark on the world and inspire others to follow in her footsteps. (ETV Bharat)

Deepika's journey is a testament to the power of determination and resilience. From a young age, she refused to be confined to the classroom, embracing every opportunity to explore the world beyond textbooks. Active in social service, sports and cultural activities, Deepika's spirit knew no bounds. Her parents, Navate Lakshmi and Bhojaram, farmers by profession, instilled in her a love for adventure and a belief in her abilities.

Joining Giriraj Government College in Nizamabad district headquarters for a B Sc (BZC) course, Deepika's journey took a thrilling turn when she joined the NSS. Deepika was one of the 10 students, who have been selected for the national-level adventure training camp. She embarked on a journey that would test her courage and resilience like never before.

From January 3 to 12 of this year, Deepika fearlessly tackled every challenge thrown her way at Dharamshala McLeod Ganj in Himachal Pradesh. From rock climbing to artificial rock climbing, and even river crossing by rope walking, she conquered each obstacle with grace and determination. Her crowning achievement was scaling Mount Trent, standing at an awe-inspiring 2,875 metres above sea level.

Reflecting on her journey, Deepika attributes her success to the unwavering support of her parents, the dedication of her college principal Rammohan Reddy, teacher Sunitha and the guidance of trainers Jitender, Sonam, Shyam and Gagan. Looking to the future, Deepika dreams of becoming a gym instructor, inspiring and training young girls to achieve their athletic dreams.

But, her ambitions don't stop there. Deepika's ultimate goal is to conquer all the highest mountains, leave her mark on the world, and inspire others to follow in her footsteps. With her indomitable spirit and unwavering determination, there's no doubt that she will succeed.

As Deepika embarks on her next adventure, let us all join in wishing her the best of luck. For her courage and determination, we find inspiration to break boundaries, conquer our fears and reach new heights. Here's to Deepika, a true mountaineer in every sense of the word.

