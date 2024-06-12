American Christian To Play a Part in Bringing Down Nassau Cricket Stadium

New York (USA): Meet Christian, a young and dapper American who says "I am the guy who is going to bring down this thing after the match ends today". He tells you when you ask him if it's his last day at work at the Nassau Cricket Stadium today.

Christian, who works with machine and stuff and will go back to his profession after the New York leg of the 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup ends on Wednesday and the tournament moves to the Caribbean eventually, laughs and tells you: "I will be bringing this structure down and packing it off to the factory from where it came from. It is going to take three-and-a-half months to get this off the ground," he tells Meenakshi Rao.

The putting up of the stadium structure took 500 truckloads of heavy duty pre-fab material like steel, parapets, pillars etc. The levelling of the field, making it completely flat and then looking at any dips to fill them out was the first job.

So, what's going to happen to the area now that the acre and mile will be bereft of the Nassau County Cricket stadium? "It will get back to getting into being a field, maybe for football," he says.

After the structure was put together, Christian was tasked to look into the operations of the makeshift construction site type of lift that has kept him at work 18-hours a day. Today, the last day of the Nassau operations will hold him up way into the night to start the dismantling.