'I Love Him': Boney Kapoor Expresses His Fondness for Janhvi Kapoor's Rumoured Beau Shikhar Pahariya

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Mar 31, 2024, 8:07 PM IST

Boney Kapoor seemingly approves of Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya's relationship. The filmmaker says that he admires Shikhar for he gels with the family and they are blessed to have him around.

Hyderabad: Boney Kapoor expressed his fondness for Shikhar Pahariya, rumoured to be in a relationship with his daughter Janhvi Kapoor. Despite the ongoing speculations about their relationship, Janhvi and Shikhar have never officially confirmed it. However, glimpses of their togetherness are often captured by the media, with both of them spotted vacationing and attending public events together.

Notably, Shikhar has been seen bonding with Janhvi's family, including her father, Boney Kapoor, at various gatherings. In a recent interview, Boney Kapoor spoke warmly about his connection with Shikhar, stating, "I love him and in fact, in between a couple of years back Janhvi was not seeing him but I was still friendly to him."

He remarked, "When any person is there for you in any capacity whether it’s for me, whether it’s for Janhvi, whether it’s for Arjun, he is friendly to all. So I feel we’re blessed to have somebody like him in our set up."

Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor is preparing for the release of his next production, Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn. The film, set to release on April 10, chronicles the life of Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, known for his significant contributions to the sport. Apart from Ajay Devgn, the cast includes Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor, after her appearance in Bawaal, is now focused on her upcoming projects, including Devara: Part 1 alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. Additionally, she is working on Mr. and Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao and Ulajh with Roshan Matthew. Moreover, she has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar, backed by Dharma Productions and RC16 with Ram Charan, in the pipeline.

