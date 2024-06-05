After Rohit got retired hurt, Pant started accelrating the scoreboard and he ensured that the Indian side will win with around seven overs to spare. Pant playued a knock of unbeaten 36 runs while Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed just before the conclusion of the game. A bright start for India in the tournament and they will be happy with the kind of performance the bowling unit scripted.
T20 World Cup 2024 | India Kick Off Tournament Campaign With Eight-wicket Win
India vs Ireland Live Score: India 97/1 after 12.2 overs
India vs Ireland Live Score: India 76/1 after 10 overs
Rohit has set his foot on the pedestal and is attempting big hits every now and then. The Indian team is now looking to hunt down the target as soon as possible. However, a hit in the shoulder while facing a bouncy delivery compeeled Rohit to go the dressing room with the physio. Suryakumar Yadav walks in the middle but Indian side is in a comfortable position to win.
India vs Ireland Live Score: India 43/1 after 7 overs
Rishabh Pant has joined forces with the Indian skipper in the middle and the duo is playing cautiously to stitch a partnership on a difficult pitch. The Ireland bowlers have troubled Rohit on several occasions but a bit of luck and his determination to stay at the crease have helped him survive. Wickets are not a worry for the Indian team and so they can take their time to chase the target.
India vs Ireland Live Score: India 22/1 after 2.4 overs
A lot of swing in the air and Ireland bowlers are struggilng to find control. Kohli tried to attack as he advanced down the track to play a lofted drive trough the covers against Mark Adair but ended up getting an edge due to the extra bounce generated from the surface. Rohit also got lucky several times from the other end but Indian batters need focus just on survival now as the required run rate isn't a cause of worry for them.
India vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland 96/10 after 16 overs
Bumrah cleans up Joshua Little with a brilliant delivery and a run-out in end concluded the Ireland innings. It was evident in the Sri Lanka vs South Africa game that playing conditions here are tough for batters and the same is proven yet again. Indian bowlers were too tough for the Ireland batters to handle and so they ended up posting a total below 100.
India vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland 50/8 after 11.2 overs
There is no end to the innings collapse Ireland are facing. Hardik got rid of Mark Adair as he tried to play a big shot on the delivery but failed in it. Axar Patel also joined the party with a brilliant fielding effort and dismissed McCarthy via caught and bowled dismissal. Ireland are in deep trouble now and they should now save themselves from scoirng a very low total and face a humilating defeat.
India vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland 46/6 after 9.4 overs
Hardik Pandya first sent Curtis Campher back to the pavillion with a delivery seaming away from him while George Dockrell was the next to follow his footsteps as the batter tried to play a pull and ended up with a top edge of the stroke. Easy catch for the fielder inside the 30-yard circle and Ireland are losing wickets at regular intervals now. They are heading for a low total and so the team needs someone to step up to the situation and take Ireland to a respectable total.
India vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland 36/4 after 8 overs
Another one bites the dust as the pitch does the trick this time around. Jasprit Bumrah bowled a back of length delivery to Tector and some extra bounce from the surface bamboozled him completely. The batter tried top get away from the line of the ball but instead ended up with a glove on the ball. It balooned in the air and Virat Kohli took an easy catch. One after another, Ireland batters are walking back to the pavillion but they need someone to stay at the crease and steady the innings.
India vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland 32/3 after 7 overs
Indian bowling is turning out to be too hot to handle for the Ireland batters. Hardik Pandya also joined the party as he bowled a good length delivery to Lorcan Tucker which shaped back into the right-handed batter sharply. Ireland are now in trouble after losing
India vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland 26/2 after 6 overs
It is an abosulte bowling paradise out there considering the kind of seam movement Indian bowlers are generating. Add some uneven bounce to it and it becomes a perfect recipe to trouble a batter. Jasprit Bumrah bowled a maiden over after being introudced into the attack and the Indian bowler can inflict some more damage on the Irish innings once they find the perfect line and length.
India vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland 9/2 after 3 overs
Arshdeep Singh has sent both the Ireland openers packing in the third over. There was seam movement right from the start and the left-arm pacer capitalised on it in the third over. He first bowled a length ball on the leg stump against Paul Stirling and the batter tried to slog it. The ball bounced and it took a top edge of his bat. It was an easy catch fro Rishabh Pant and Stirling (2) departs. Balbirnie was castled on the last deilvery of the over as the ball went with the angle while the batter tried to stay on the leg-side off it. Two early wickets for India and they would like to rattle the Ireland innings as soon as possible.
India vs Ireland Live Score: India include three specialist pacers in the line-up
Considering that the playing conditions are likely to assist fast bowlers, India have opted to go with three fast bowlers while Ireland also have multiple pace bowling options in their squad.
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj
Ireland: Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Benjamin White
India vs Ireland Live Score: India wins the toss and elects to field
Rohit Sharma elected to field first after winning the toss. He will rely on the Indian bowlers to skittle out the oppsotion as soon as possible. The weather is cloudy and that is likely to help the Indian pacers in the powerplay.
