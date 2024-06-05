T20 World Cup 2024 | India Kick Off Tournament Campaign With Eight-wicket Win

India vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland 9/2 after 3 overs

Arshdeep Singh has sent both the Ireland openers packing in the third over. There was seam movement right from the start and the left-arm pacer capitalised on it in the third over. He first bowled a length ball on the leg stump against Paul Stirling and the batter tried to slog it. The ball bounced and it took a top edge of his bat. It was an easy catch fro Rishabh Pant and Stirling (2) departs. Balbirnie was castled on the last deilvery of the over as the ball went with the angle while the batter tried to stay on the leg-side off it. Two early wickets for India and they would like to rattle the Ireland innings as soon as possible.