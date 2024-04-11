Salman Khan Locks Eid 2025 for A R Murugadoss Directorial Sikandar

Salman Khan announces a new film with director A R Murugadoss titled Sikandar. The film is slated to release in theatres on Eid 2025.

Hyderabad: There is no Eid without a Salman Khan movie. The actor has been delighting fans with Eid releases for long now with massive hits such as Dabangg, Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan to name a few. Though the actor gave this year a miss, he has some exciting news for his fans for Eid 2025.

In an Instagram post, the actor revealed his upcoming film with acclaimed director A R Murugadoss. Salman is all set to star in and as Sikandar in the film, which is slated to hit theatres on Eid 2025. Sharing the news on his social media handle, Khan wrote: "Iss Eid Bade Miyan Chote Miyan aur Maidaan ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar milo…. Wish u all Eid Mubarak! #SajidNadiadwala Presents #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala #SikandarEid2025."

A R Murugadoss will helm the film with Salman portraying the lead character. The film will be bankrolled under the auspices of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment owned by Sajid Nadiadwala. In a statement shared on his official social media account, the superstar wished his fans a happy Eid and encouraged them to see Ajay Devgn's Maidaan and Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in theatres.

This is not the first time Salman and Murugadoss have come together. The two have collaborated on a project together previously. The director had earlier written the script for Salman's 2014 film Jai Ho, which was the remake of Murugadoss' Telugu smash Stalin. Salman was most recently seen in the third installment of Tiger series, titled Tiger 3. On the other hand, Murugadoss has contributed to a number of films, including Dheena, Kaththi, and Stalin.

The 2008 Aamir Khan film Ghajini, a Hindi adaptation of Murugadoss' Tamil film of the same name, was his debut feature in Bollywood. Among the numerous other films he has worked on include 7aum Arivu, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, starring Vijay, and Sarkar, starring Akshay Kumar. He also directed the action thriller Thuppaki starring Vijay.

