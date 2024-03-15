'This Is the Right Time': Aamir Hints at Film with SRK, Salman, Hoping for Right Story to Unite Them

Hyderabad: Aamir Khan recently hinted at the possibility of a collaboration between himself, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan. During an Instagram live session on his birthday, Aamir revealed that the three actors have discussed working together on a film for their fans. They believe it's something they should do.

When asked whether fans can see him sharing screen space with SRK and Salman, Aamir expressed his enthusiasm for the idea, saying they've talked about it before and feel it's time to make it happen.

"I also think that the three of us should work on a film together. And when we were together – me, Salman and Shah Rukh – we talked about this that during our careers, the three of us should try to work in a film together. For us, and also for our audience. Now let’s see what happens ahead. I hope we get a good story so we get to do this. I think all three of us are very keen to work with each other. It’s been quite a while now. We should definitely the right time. This is the right time," said the actor during live chat.

Despite being part of the industry for over 30 years, the trio has never starred together in a film. However, Aamir and Salman did work together in the cult classic Andaz Apna Apna directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Speaking of which, Aamir shared an update during the chat, mentioning that Santoshi is currently working on the script for a sequel to the beloved comedy.

Andaz Apna Apna, released in 1994, initially didn't fare well at the box office but gained popularity over time, becoming one of the most beloved comedy films in Indian cinema. Aamir expressed his excitement about the sequel, acknowledging that it's still in the early stages of development.

After his last film, Laal Singh Chaddha, released in 2022, Aamir has taken a break from acting. However, he is set to return with Sitare Zameen Par. The film is set to hit big screens during Christmas 2024.