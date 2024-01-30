'We Are Such Cuties’: Ira Khan Shares Pictures of Aamir Khan Flaunting Mehendi Matching Her Tattoo

Hyderabad: Ira Khan delighted her followers by sharing three unseen pictures from her mehendi ceremony, featuring her superstar father Aamir Khan. After registry marriage on January 3, Ira and her husband Nupur Shikhare celebrated their union in Udaipur with close family and friends. Their star-studded wedding reception unfolded on January 13 in Mumbai at NMACC. Recently, the duo enjoyed their honeymoon in Bali, generously sharing numerous pictures and videos from their romantic escapade.

Taking to Instagram, Ira showcased the joyous moments with her father. In one photo, Aamir Khan proudly displayed matching mehendi designs of a moon, sun, and star, mirroring his daughter's tattoo. Another picture captured the duo sharing smiles, while the third charmingly documented Aamir planting a kiss on his daughter's cheek.

Ira's caption humorously referred to her latest turtle tattoo, saying, "Thank god I hadn’t gotten the turtles yet!! We’re such cuties." This comes after she and Nupur Shikhare got similar turtle tattoos during their Bali honeymoon, as seen in an Instagram story on January 29. The first picture featured Ira's tattoo with two sea turtles, accompanied by a caption expressing her admiration. The second image displayed the couple proudly flaunting their matching turtle tattoos, with Ira writing, "Taking some island back."

The wedding festivities in Udaipur commenced on January 7 with a welcome dinner, followed by a mehendi ceremony and a lively pajama party the next day. The star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai saw the attendance of Bollywood icons like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, as well as yesteryear divas Saira Banu, Hema Malini, Rekha, and many others, adding glamour to the celebration.