Loading...

'We Are Such Cuties’: Ira Khan Shares Pictures of Aamir Khan Flaunting Mehendi Matching Her Tattoo

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : Jan 30, 2024, 6:51 PM IST

Aamir Khan, Ira Khan, Ira Khan Wedding

Ira Kha dropped some unseen moments from her mehendi ceremony. The pictures from the wedding celebrations in Udaipur feature Ira sharing some adorable moments with her father Aamir Khan.

Hyderabad: Ira Khan delighted her followers by sharing three unseen pictures from her mehendi ceremony, featuring her superstar father Aamir Khan. After registry marriage on January 3, Ira and her husband Nupur Shikhare celebrated their union in Udaipur with close family and friends. Their star-studded wedding reception unfolded on January 13 in Mumbai at NMACC. Recently, the duo enjoyed their honeymoon in Bali, generously sharing numerous pictures and videos from their romantic escapade.

Taking to Instagram, Ira showcased the joyous moments with her father. In one photo, Aamir Khan proudly displayed matching mehendi designs of a moon, sun, and star, mirroring his daughter's tattoo. Another picture captured the duo sharing smiles, while the third charmingly documented Aamir planting a kiss on his daughter's cheek.

Ira's caption humorously referred to her latest turtle tattoo, saying, "Thank god I hadn’t gotten the turtles yet!! We’re such cuties." This comes after she and Nupur Shikhare got similar turtle tattoos during their Bali honeymoon, as seen in an Instagram story on January 29. The first picture featured Ira's tattoo with two sea turtles, accompanied by a caption expressing her admiration. The second image displayed the couple proudly flaunting their matching turtle tattoos, with Ira writing, "Taking some island back."

The wedding festivities in Udaipur commenced on January 7 with a welcome dinner, followed by a mehendi ceremony and a lively pajama party the next day. The star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai saw the attendance of Bollywood icons like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, as well as yesteryear divas Saira Banu, Hema Malini, Rekha, and many others, adding glamour to the celebration.

Read More

  1. WATCH: Aamir Khan couldn't hold back tears as he walks daughter Ira down the aisle
  2. Ira-Nupur wedding: Aamir Khan fixes daughter's veil as she walks down the aisle
  3. Live chudi counter to football game: Inside Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's wedding festivities

TAGGED:

Ira KhanAamir KhanIra Khan Wedding PicturesIra Khan Mehendi Ceremony

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.