'Long Part Was Edited, Only 50 Second Content Was Released': Swati Maliwal's Big Charge against AAP

New Delhi: After AAP released a set of videos claiming that they showed the truth behind MP Swati Maliwal's assault allegation, the MP claimed on Saturday that they (AAP) formatted the phone and deleted the entire video.

On Saturday the AAP posted a set of videos on its X account saying "This video exposes the truth behind Swati Maliwal's allegations." The voice-over in the video released by the AAP accuses Maliwal of staging a drama.

Maliwal in her post on X said, "First Bibhav beat me brutally. He slapped and kicked me. When I freed myself and called 112, he went outside, called security, and started making a video. I was screaming and telling the security that Bibhav had beaten me brutally. That entire long part of the video was edited. Only 50 seconds were released when I was fed up with explaining to the security guys."

"Now they formatted the phone and deleted the entire video? CCTV footage is also missing! Even conspiracy has its limits!" she added further. Earlier, AAP leader Atishi said that Maliwal was sent to the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence by Bharatiya Janata Party as a part of a conspiracy so that "false accusations" could be levelled against the AAP chief.

"Ever since Arvind Kejriwal has got bail, the BJP is rattled. Due to this, the BJP hatched a conspiracy, under which Swati Maliwal was sent to Arvind Kejriwal's house on the morning of May 13. Swati Maliwal was the face and pawn of this conspiracy. She went there unannounced without an appointment. They intended to accuse the CM but the CM was not there at that time and he got saved," Atishi said, addressing a Press conference.

Former PS of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Bibhav Kumar has been sent to 5 day-police custody by Tis Hazari Court on May 19. He was produced before the court in connection with the Swati Maliwal ‘Assault’ case on May 18. Bibhav Kumar was arrested by Delhi Police on May 18 in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal.