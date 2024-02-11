Kiran Rao Reveals Effect of Aamir Khan's 'Dream Project' Laal Singh Chaddha's Failure on Him

Hyderabad: Kiran Rao, who co-produced the comic drama Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan, recently discussed the film's dismal box office results. Despite being one of the most anticipated projects, the film failed to match expectations when it was released in 2022. Kiran revealed the impact of the film's failure on Aamir. She also explained the prevalence of "formulaic films" in the industry.

In a recent interview, filmmaker Kiran Rao expressed unhappiness with the performance of the film Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. Kiran went on to say, "It's really disheartening when you put in all the effort and it doesn't work, which happened with Laal Singh Chaddha and it definitely affected Aamir quite deeply." She claimed that the film's poor reception affected not only Aamir, but also the entire staff.

Kiran emphasised the significance of Laal Singh Chaddha to Aamir, stating that it was a "dream project" for him. As a result, the poor response was extremely upsetting. Despite some encouraging feedback on social media, Kiran admitted that the film ultimately failed to connect with people, and they must face this truth.

Commenting on the increasing number of formulaic films, Kiran went on to say, "It's a risk we take and honestly I think that's one of the reasons we have formulaic films, that people just follow the formula, 'Action films are working let's only do action' or crime, thriller, romantic comedy, whatever it is, it just becomes a safety sort of net for people who don't want to take that risk of failing."

Kiran discussed the inherent hazards associated with filmmaking, adding that no other art form involves such colossal risks. However, she noted that as filmmakers, they have knowingly "signed up for this" and must see setbacks as great learning opportunities. The Laapataa Ladies director emphasised the importance of viewing setbacks as opportunities to enhance their art and storytelling techniques, encouraging filmmakers to evolve and adapt to the shifting landscape of audience preferences.