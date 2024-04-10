Salman Khan Joins B Praak at Anant Ambani's Birthday Bash; Croons Saari Duniya Jala Denge - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is in Jamnagar to celebrate Ambani scion Anant's birthday. On Tuesday night, Anant Ambani, the youngest child of Mukesh and Neeta Ambani, threw a birthday party, which was attended by a slew of celebrities. Joining the celebration, Salman and B Praak sang Saari Duniya Jaala Denge from Animal, a video of which is going viral online.

Salman and singer B Praak could be seen performing Saari Duniya Jaala Denge in the recently released video, which was shared on multiple of the actor's fan pages. Salman was seen wearing white jeans and a blue t-shirt, while B Praak was dressed in pink trousers and a white shirt. The video was originally shared by Praak on his Instagram handle with the caption: "It was Pure Blessings To Perform For You On Your Birthday #anantambani Sir God Bless You You Are Gem Of A Person And @beingsalmankhan sir Thanks For Having Me And Treating Me Like a Family Always 🫶🫶❤️❤️🙏🙏 #jamnagar"

Earlier, Salman had also attended Anant and Radhika Merchant's lavish pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar. He also shared the stage alongside Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. He was also spotted on stage dancing to Chammak Challo alongside Shah Rukh and musician Akon.

On the professional front, Salman was last seen on screen in Tiger 3, which was a massive hit. Tiger 3, helmed by Maneesh Sharma, released in theatres on November 12, 2023. Up next. Salman Khan has collaborated with Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss for an extremely interesting movie. Khan also has The Bull, directed by Vishnuvardhan.

