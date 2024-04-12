Salman Khan's Swag Steals the Show at Brother Sohail's Star Studded Eid Party - Watch

The youngest of the Khan brothers- Sohail Khan threw an Eid party at his Mumbai residence. Stars including Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan with his wife Sshura, Bobby Deol, Preity Zinta, and others attended the event.

Hyderabad: Actor-producer Sohail Khan invited his close friends and family to an intimate party he threw for Eid at his Mumbai home. Bollywood celebrities who attended the celebration included Animal star Bobby Deol, and his brothers Salman and Arbaaz and others. Bollywood's very own Sikandar Salman Khan added swag to the star-powered event.

The Tiger 3 star looked dashing as he made an entry in his vibrant multicoloured pants and a basic black t-shirt. The actor willingly posed for pictures for the media. he even gave his fans Eidi by taking pictures with them.

Helen and Salim Khan, the parents of the Khan boys, were also present at the celebration. Salim Khan, an actor and producer, dressed casually for the evening while the actress donned a black suit to the party. Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan arrived at the ceremony hand in hand, looking beautiful together. Arhaan Khan, Arbaaz's son, too joined them.

Earlier, fans were spotted at Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment as usual in hopes of catching a glimpse of the superstar on the occasion of Eid. The actor waved to his supporters while wearing a white pathani suit. He greeted his admirers from the balcony, a video of which he shared on his Instagram handle.

Wearing a white pathani suit and surrounded by heavy security and his father, Salim Khan, he waved to the crowd. Salman is seen in the video waving and folding his hands to greet his fans on Eid. In response, the jubilant crowd cheered, waved, and hooted. Moreover, the actor announced his upcoming film, Sikandar, which is helmed by AR Murugadoss, earlier in the day.

