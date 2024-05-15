Subah-E-Banaras: The Eternal Beauty Of Varanasi Filled With Life, Light And Spiritual Essence

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 15, 2024, 1:23 PM IST

Subah-e-Banaras, literally meaning a morning in Varanasi or Banaras, is an early morning collective effort before dawn (sunrise) rather a phenomenon started on November 24, 2014 by Minister of State, Uttar Pradesh Government. 

The morning in Varanasi is full of life, light and spiritual essence perpetuating the eternal beauty of nature along with Vedic Chanting, Music and Yoga. A mystic blend of nature’s grandeur and human existence, Rising Sun, Golden Ganges and glittering Ghats inspire men to enchant, sing and meditate (Yoga).

The visitors from across the country aspire to witness the mesmerising spectacle at Assi Ghat, where they can appreciate the gentle waves of the Ganga and welcome the sunrise.

Come live with joy forever, start the day with new hopes, aspirations and internal strength, inspired by Vedic enchanting of Richas, enthralling Ganges, Ghats and vibrant soulful Indian music in addition to an introspection.

